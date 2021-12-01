Bills to be tabled to permit medical cannabis export

Necessary Bills will be tabled in Parliament within the next 90-day period aimed at exporting of medicinal cannabis, State Minister Sisira Jayakody said yesterday (30) in parliament.

He stated that medicinal cannabis has been proved to be a cure for diseases such as cancer, nerve related ailments as well as mental illnesses.

Jayakody added that within the next three months the Government will look to submit the relevant laws and Bills to Parliament ahead of its ratification.