British Pound hits record low against the dollar after tax cut plans

The British pound has fallen to a record low on Monday against the dollar and other currencies as markets react to the UK government’s biggest tax cuts in 50 years.

Sterling briefly fell 4% to an all-time low of $1.0382 on Monday in Asia.

Critics say those economic measures will disproportionately benefit the wealthy and could see the U.K. take on high levels of debt at a time of rising interest rates.

