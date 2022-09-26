British Pound hits record low against the dollar after tax cut plans
The British pound has fallen to a record low on Monday against the dollar and other currencies as markets react to the UK government’s biggest tax cuts in 50 years.
Sterling briefly fell 4% to an all-time low of $1.0382 on Monday in Asia.
Critics say those economic measures will disproportionately benefit the wealthy and could see the U.K. take on high levels of debt at a time of rising interest rates.
Today’s exchange rates from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka:
USD
Buy 359.1876
Sell 369.9371
GBP
Buy 376.7059
Sell 391.9546
EUR
Buy 344.1763
Sell 358.8689
JPY
Buy 2.4806
Sell 2.5826
AUD
Buy 232.1253
Sell 243.0960
