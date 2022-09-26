Energy Minister threatens to take legal action against PUCSL Chairman’s claims on crude oil quality

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) will take legal action regarding the allegations made by Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), Janaka Ratnayake regarding the quality of imported crude oil.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake has said the power cut duration has been extended since the wrong type of crude oil was imported by authorities recently.

In a tweet, the Minister also said the CPC has adequate stocks of diesel & fuel oil for power generation.

“Extended power cuts were requested by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) due to the breakdown at Laxapana hydro power plant, insufficient funds at the CEB for diesel and fuel oil and hydro management,” he said further in his tweet.