Sri Lankan Police Officer foils Bank heist in Thambuttegama

Two suspects who were fleeing after stealing Rs. 20 Million from a private bank in Tambuttegama were arrested by a Sri Lankan Police officer.

Two suspects were arrested through the intervention of the Police Sergeant named Buddhi Kumara attached to the Tambuttegama Police station.

The arrested suspects are in their 50s.

Police Spokesperson SSP & Attorney Nihal Thalduwa told media that the Police Sergeant had tussled with the robbers, and also taken away the firm that they were in possession of, and finally arrested the men for theft.