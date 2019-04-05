Budget 2019 passed in Parliament
The third reading of the 2019 Budget was passed in Parliament with a majority of 45 votes.119 members voted in favor while 74 voted against.
The United National Front (UNF) and the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) voted in favor of the Budget.
Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and the Joint Opposition voted against the budget.
However, the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MPs abstained from voting.
Well, salute JVP. TNA is on a mission hanging on the tail of the elephant in pursuit of their dream land!