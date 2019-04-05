The third reading of the 2019 Budget was passed in Parliament with a majority of 45 votes.119 members voted in favor while 74 voted against.

The United National Front (UNF) and the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) voted in favor of the Budget.

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and the Joint Opposition voted against the budget.

However, the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MPs abstained from voting.