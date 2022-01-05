Bus fare revision effective from today

The bus fare revision announced by the National Transport Commission (NTC) comes into effect today (January 05).

The bus fares have been increased by a percentage of 17.44%, except for the minimum fare which has been increased by Rs. 03 (from Rs. 14 to Rs. 17).

The Director-General of the NTC, (Retired) Commander Nilan Miranda said that complaints regarding public transport services could be directed via the hotline 1955.

Meanwhile, the President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association, Gemunu Wijeratne says that the issuance of bus tickets could be delayed by another month as the ticket machines issued for buses should be repaired.