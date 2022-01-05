Main suspect of Borella jewelry shop robbery arrested

The main suspect in the robbery of a jewelry shop in Borella on December 11th was arrested in the Navagamuwa area yesterday (January 04) by the Western Province Southern Crime Division.

Police also recovered a motorcycle, two locally made firearms, 06 gold necklaces and a bracelet of various weights were found looted from a jewelry shop along with the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect was identified as a 45-year-old resident of Kuruwita.

It was revealed, the suspect had previously robbed a jewelry shop in the Kelaniya Police Division and had shot and killed a person, robbed a jewelry shop in Kaduwela town in the Nawagamuwa Police Division at gunpoint, robbed a petrol station in the Nawagamuwa Police Division at gunpoint, intimidated with a firearm at a shop in the Meegoda Police division and had stolen a motorcycle belonging to the Kegalle Police division.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before court today (January 05).