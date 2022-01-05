Rajitha Senaratne tests positive for COVID-19

MP Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, a member of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has tested positive for COVID-19.

This has been confirmed through a rapid antigen test conducted on the MP Senaratne.

Accordingly, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has been placed under home quarantine and is under medical supervision.

Number of people who had been close associates of the MP Senaratne in the last few days also have been placed under home quarantine.

According to reports, MP Dr. Rajitha Senaratne is in good health.