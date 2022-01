Banks not ordered to forcibly convert forex balances in accounts – Central Bank Governor

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal says rumors spread by some mischievous elements that Sri Lankan banks have been ordered by CBSL to forcibly convert balances in their customers’ Forex accounts are totally false.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal’s Twitter message:

