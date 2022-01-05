Bhanuka Rajapaksa decides to retire from international Cricket

Sri Lanka cricketer Bhanuka Rajapaksa has reportedly handed over a letter of retirement to the cricket administration.

According to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) sources, Bhanuka Rajapaksa handed over the letter on Monday (January 03).

Bhanuka Rajapaksa in his letter has reportedly mentioned that he will not be able to play cricket with the latest fitness standards introduced by the SLC especially the skinfold levels.