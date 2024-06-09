Bus overturns into Warakapola canal, 13 injured including students

Posted by Editor on June 9, 2024 - 12:42 pm

Thirteen people, including school children, were injured and taken to the hospital today (June 9) when a bus carrying students and parents overturned into a canal in Warakapola town around 4:30 AM.

The bus was transporting students from Sri Rahula Balika Maha Vidyalaya in Malabe and their parents to a girl guides camp in Rantambe.

The driver lost control of the bus, causing the accident.

Thirteen injured individuals have been admitted to Warakapola Hospital, and the police are investigating further.