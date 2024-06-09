Sri Lanka Elected to the United Nations Economic and Social Council

June 9, 2024 - 12:27 pm

Sri Lanka has been elected to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for a three-year term starting January 1, 2025.

The election took place on June 7, 2024, in New York, where Sri Lanka received 182 votes out of 189, achieving the second-highest vote count in its region and the seventh overall.

This marks Sri Lanka’s third term on the ECOSOC, having previously served from 1985-1989 and 2006-2008.

As an ECOSOC member, Sri Lanka will contribute to initiatives focused on poverty eradication, food security, development financing, international financial reform, climate justice, gender equality, disability rights, science and technology, and bridging the digital divide.

On June 7, 2024, 18 countries were elected to join the 54-member ECOSOC, including Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, and Saudi Arabia from the Asia Pacific region.

This election represents Sri Lanka’s fourth consecutive success in multilateral elections, underscoring the effective diplomatic efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its overseas missions.

Established in 1945, ECOSOC is a principal organ of the UN, coordinating economic and social efforts, fostering international cooperation and development, and addressing Sustainable Development Goals.

Sri Lanka’s campaign was led by its Permanent Mission to the UN in New York, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other diplomatic missions.