Sri Lankan President attends Narendra Modi’s third term swearing-in as Indian Prime Minister

Posted by Editor on June 9, 2024 - 9:20 am

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, following an official invitation from the Government of India, departed for India this morning (June 9) to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Shri Narendra Modi for his third term as Prime Minister of India.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held this afternoon at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Modi will be the first three-term Prime Minister since Congress stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru.

In addition to Sri Lanka, the presence of the heads of state of Bangladesh, Maldives, Seychelles, Bhutan, Nepal, and Mauritius has been confirmed.

A three-layered security arrangement has been put in place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he will be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu.

Officials said commandos from Delhi Police’s SWAT and NSG have been deployed around the venue and other strategic locations as Delhi remains on high alert for the event.

Narendra Modi was elected to the office of the Prime Minister of India for the third time by securing 54.2% of the votes in the recently held general elections.