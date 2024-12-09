CAA continues rice mill inspections on second day to enforce price control

Posted by Editor on December 9, 2024 - 2:25 pm

The Consumer Affairs Authority of Sri Lanka has announced that two officials have been assigned to each large-scale rice mill to monitor the daily release of stocks.

The authority stated that these officials will examine the quantities of rice released daily by mill owners, the pricing and whether rice is being sold to consumers at the prescribed rates.

Inspections were conducted yesterday (December 8) in the Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts, with further inspections scheduled for today (December 9). Rice mills in the districts of Ampara, Polonnaruwa, Hambantota, and Gampaha are set to be inspected today.

The authority also confirmed that these inspections will continue uninterrupted for 10 days.

Major rice production facilities in Hambantota and Polonnaruwa were among those inspected yesterday.

Following discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, rice mill owners agreed to release rice at the maximum retail price starting yesterday.

Meanwhile, President Dissanayake has instructed authorities to take strict legal action against anyone selling rice at prices exceeding the stipulated rates.