Lohan Ratwatte granted bail over drunk driving accident

Posted by Editor on December 9, 2024 - 1:50 pm

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte, who was arrested for causing a road accident while driving under the influence of alcohol, has been granted bail.

The incident occurred on December 06, 2024, in Kollupitiya, where Ratwatte’s Defender collided with another vehicle.

Following the accident, a complaint was filed with the Kollupitiya Police, and investigations revealed that Ratwatte was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Ratwatte was arrested on December 06, 2024, and was initially remanded until December 09, 2024, after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court on December 07, 2024.

He was later granted bail after appearing before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court earlier today.