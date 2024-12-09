Underworld figure ‘Podi Lassi’ released on bail

Posted by Editor on December 9, 2024 - 11:50 am

Arumahandi Janith Madusanka, also known as “Podi Lassi”, a notorious underworld figure, was ordered to be released on bail today (December 9) by Balapitiya Magistrate R.D. Janaka.

This decision came after the completion of a property bail bond worth one million rupees, as mandated by the Balapitiya High Court.

Madusanka had been in remand custody at the high-security Boossa Prison for over two years facing multiple charges including drug peddling in collaboration with officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and other serious criminal offences.

He was named as the second suspect in a case involving alleged public death threats made at Boossa Prison against former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, the then Defence Secretary and senior officers of the Prisons Department.

Additionally, he was implicated in a case filed by the Ambalangoda Police for narcotics possession.

During his detention at Boossa Prison, the Police Special Task Force (STF) recovered a destroyed mobile phone, a charger, a hands-free set and two data cables hidden near his special cell.

After being granted bail, Madusanka was seen leaving the Balapitiya Court premises in a motor vehicle headed toward Colombo, rather than his residence in Telwatta.