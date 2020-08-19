The Cabinet today granted the approval to abolish the 19th Amendment to the Constitution and to draft the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, stated Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella.

Several articles in the 19th Constitutional Amendment are expected to be amended through the enactment of the new legislation.

The Minister mentioned this speaking to the media following the Cabinet meeting today (19).

The inaugural meeting got underway under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat.