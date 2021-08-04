Cabinet nod to establish a National Radio Channel for Education

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a joint proposal made by Mass Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and Education Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris, to establish a National Radio Channel for Primary, Secondary, Tertiary and Higher Education.

Speaking at the Weekly Cabinet Media Briefing held yesterday at the Government Information Department, Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Mass Media and Information have planned to establish an islandwide radio education channel to address the educational disparities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the resolution submitted by the Minister of Education and Minister of Mass Media to use a Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) channel to broadcast educational programmes among the existing channels that possible to expedite the establishment of a radio channel dedicated to education as it will take some time to fulfill the necessary infrastructure.

(Source: Daily News – By Ishara Mudugamuwa)