Cabinet reshuffle: Ministerial portfolios of several ministers changed

Ministerial portfolios of several ministers were changed during a Cabinet reshuffle that took place this morning (October 23).

The new ministers were sworn in before the President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo a short while ago, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

  • Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, was sworn in as the Minister of Agriculture and Plantation Industries
  • Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella was sworn in as the new Minister of Environment
  • Dr. Ramesh Pathirana has been appointed as the Minister of Health, in addition to his current portfolio as Minister of Industries
  • State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya was appointed as the Non-Cabinet Minister of Plantation Enterprises, in addition to his current post.
