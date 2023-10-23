Cabinet reshuffle: Ministerial portfolios of several ministers changed
Posted by Editor on October 23, 2023 - 10:45 am
Ministerial portfolios of several ministers were changed during a Cabinet reshuffle that took place this morning (October 23).
The new ministers were sworn in before the President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo a short while ago, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.
Accordingly,
- Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, was sworn in as the Minister of Agriculture and Plantation Industries
- Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella was sworn in as the new Minister of Environment
- Dr. Ramesh Pathirana has been appointed as the Minister of Health, in addition to his current portfolio as Minister of Industries
- State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya was appointed as the Non-Cabinet Minister of Plantation Enterprises, in addition to his current post.
