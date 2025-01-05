Cabinet to review Adani Group’s wind energy projects in Sri Lanka

January 5, 2025 - 8:38 am

A proposal to appoint a committee to evaluate the Adani Group’s wind energy projects in Sri Lanka is set to be tabled at the Cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow (January 6), according to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Energy.

The projects focus on constructing wind power plants in the Mannar and Pooneryn areas, with a combined capacity to generate 484 megawatts of electricity.

These projects were previously approved under an agreement by the previous administration, which included a tariff of 8.26 US cents per unit of electricity.

The newly proposed committee will thoroughly review the terms and conditions of the agreement, including the estimated costs of the projects.

This follows an earlier study conducted by a committee appointed by the Ministry of Energy to examine the feasibility of these wind power projects.

The Ministry aims to ensure that the agreement and associated terms align with the country’s energy and economic priorities.