Sri Lanka to produce affordable, high-quality alcoholic beverages

Posted by Editor on January 4, 2025 - 7:50 pm

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunnetti, inspected the Pelwatta and Sevanagala sugar factories operated by Lanka Sugar Company.

During the visit yesterday (January 3), several discussions took place to explore new opportunities and address pressing issues.

Key proposals included:

1.Eco-Tourism Development: Utilizing existing tourist bungalows at both factories to promote eco-tourism.

2.Alcoholic Beverages: Introducing high-quality, affordable alcoholic beverages to the market using ethanol, a by-product of sugar production, as a solution to combat illegal liquor consumption in Sri Lanka.

3.Organic Sugar and Fertilizer: Targeting the export market with organic sugar production and manufacturing organic fertilizer.

In addition, the Minister emphasized the following measures:

Establishing a sugar distribution network to streamline supply.

Creating performance indicators to improve employee productivity.

Resolving long-standing employee insurance issues swiftly.

Collaborating with the Ministry of Irrigation to rehabilitate canal systems to ensure farmers’ access to water.

The Minister held discussions with employees, trade union representatives and farmer associations to address their concerns and gather feedback.

These initiatives aim to enhance the overall productivity and sustainability of the sugar industry while supporting local farmers and workers.