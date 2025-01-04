Sri Lanka Police deny fake audio on cleanliness regulations

Posted by Editor on January 4, 2025 - 4:04 pm

The Police Media Division has clarified that an audio recording circulating on social media, purportedly from the Sri Lanka Police, is false.

The recording claims to be a special announcement in connection with the government’s “Clean Sri Lanka – 2025” program, and it instructs the public to ensure cleanliness in front of their residences or face legal action starting January 15, 2025.

The Sri Lanka Police have strongly denied issuing such a statement and emphasized that the audio is fake. They reiterated that no directives of this nature have been communicated under any provision of the Police Ordinance.

An investigation has been launched to identify and take legal action against the individual responsible for creating and distributing the misleading recording.

Authorities urge the public to rely only on official sources for accurate information and avoid sharing unverified content on social media.