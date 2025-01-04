Youth killed, one injured in Weligama shooting

Posted by Editor on January 4, 2025 - 6:45 am

A 26-year-old man was killed, and another individual injured, in a shooting incident at Kapparathota in Weligama early this morning (January 4).

The incident occurred around 1:00 AM when five individuals walking along the Kapparathota-Walliwela road in the Weligama Police Division were targeted by an unidentified group.

The attackers, who arrived on three motorcycles, opened fire and then fled the scene.

Of the five individuals, two were struck by gunfire. A 26-year-old resident of Kapparathota succumbed to his injuries, while a 29-year-old from the same area sustained injuries.

The injured individual was initially treated at the Weligama Walana Hospital before being transferred to the Matara District General Hospital for further treatment.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, and the Weligama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.