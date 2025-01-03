FCID probes Wimal’s claims on Basil’s US assets

January 3, 2025

Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa arrived at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (January 3) to provide a statement regarding remarks he made during a television program on March 3, 2022, concerning Basil Rajapaksa.

Weerawansa was summoned as part of an investigation initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with Basil Rajapaksa.

He stated that all written information related to his earlier remarks had been handed over to CID officials. These documents reportedly included details about Basil Rajapaksa’s properties in the United States.

During the visit, former MP Udaya Gammanpila also appeared at the CID in the capacity of a lawyer. Speaking to the media, Weerawansa claimed that the information he provided covered only a limited portion of Basil Rajapaksa’s assets.

He suggested that the government could swiftly obtain additional details about the remaining properties from the United States if it genuinely intended to address corruption.

Weerawansa emphasized that tackling significant corruption required sincere efforts rather than superficial measures.

He urged the government to thoroughly investigate Basil Rajapaksa’s assets to demonstrate a serious commitment to combating corruption.