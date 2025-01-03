Thalatha Athukorala appointed UNP General Secretary

Posted by Editor on January 3, 2025 - 11:30 am

Former Member of Parliament Thalatha Athukorala has been appointed General Secretary of the United National Party (UNP).

The appointment was made by former President and UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, according to UNP Chairman Wajira Abeywardane.