Jan 03 2025 January 3, 2025 January 3, 2025 NoComment

Thalatha Athukorala appointed UNP General Secretary

Posted by Editor on January 3, 2025 - 11:30 am
Thalatha Athukorala

FILE PHOTO

Former Member of Parliament Thalatha Athukorala has been appointed General Secretary of the United National Party (UNP).

The appointment was made by former President and UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, according to UNP Chairman Wajira Abeywardane.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY