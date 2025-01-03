Raveendra Nammuni arrested for defaming MP Nilanthi Kottahachchi on Facebook

Posted by Editor on January 3, 2025 - 10:55 am

Raveendra Nammuni, a former member of the Millaniya Pradeshiya Sabha from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The arrest is in connection with allegations that he posted offensive messages on social media about National People’s Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Nilanthi Kottahachchi.

The arrest took place this morning (January 3) at his residence in the Batagoda area, around 9:00 AM.

Nammuni is reported to have posted defamatory statements on his Facebook account, insulting MP Kottahachchi. However, he removed the post later the same day.

The CID took action after the post was deemed offensive, leading to the former councilor’s arrest.