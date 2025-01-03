Yoshitha Rajapaksa arrives at CID for Kataragama land inquiry
Posted by Editor on January 3, 2025 - 10:34 am
Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (January 3).
He was summoned by the CID to provide a statement regarding the ownership of a property located in the Kataragama area, which is reportedly government-owned.
Accordingly, Yoshitha Rajapaksa had been notified to appear before the CID today.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- FCID probes Wimal’s claims on Basil’s US assets January 3, 2025
- Raveendra Nammuni arrested for defaming MP Nilanthi Kottahachchi on Facebook January 3, 2025
- Yoshitha Rajapaksa arrives at CID for Kataragama land inquiry January 3, 2025
- Second inmate dies from tree branch fall incident at Matara Prison January 3, 2025
- Prime Minister calls for collective effort to transform Sri Lanka in 2025 January 3, 2025