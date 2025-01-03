Yoshitha Rajapaksa arrives at CID for Kataragama land inquiry

Posted by Editor on January 3, 2025 - 10:34 am

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (January 3).

He was summoned by the CID to provide a statement regarding the ownership of a property located in the Kataragama area, which is reportedly government-owned.

Accordingly, Yoshitha Rajapaksa had been notified to appear before the CID today.