Second inmate dies from tree branch fall incident at Matara Prison

Posted by Editor on January 3, 2025 - 10:05 am

A second inmate, who was receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Matara General Hospital after being injured by a falling Bo tree branch at the Matara Prison, passed away early this morning (December 3).

The deceased was a 43-year-old resident of the Devinuwara area. Reports indicate he was serving a 10-month prison sentence (five months for each case) for failing to pay maintenance in a divorce case. Additionally, he had six other pending cases against him.

As a result, the death toll from this incident has risen to two.

The accident, which occurred on the night of January 1, 2025, left 12 inmates injured. All were admitted to Matara General Hospital, where one inmate succumbed to injuries on the same day.

Currently, seven injured inmates have been returned to the prison, while three others are still receiving treatment in the general wards.

Related Articles: