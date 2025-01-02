Falling tree branch in Matara Prison claims inmate’s life, injures 11

A branch from a Bo tree within the Matara Prison fell at around 10:30 PM yesterday (January 1), resulting in the death of one inmate and injuries to 11 others.

The deceased was a 34-year-old resident of Midigama.

Prison officials stated that over 400 inmates were inside the building at the time of the incident.

The branch fell onto a building within the prison, causing injuries to 12 inmates, who were subsequently admitted to Matara General Hospital.

One of the injured succumbed to their injuries, while the remaining 11 are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Hospital sources report that the condition of one individual is critical.

Following the incident, the remaining inmates became unruly, but authorities promptly brought the situation under control.

To strengthen security within the prison, police, the Special Task Force (STF), the military, and additional personnel from Galle Prison were deployed.