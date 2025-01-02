First Bone Marrow transplant unit for children opens at Apeksha Hospital

Posted by Editor on January 2, 2025 - 12:45 pm

A Bone Marrow and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT) Unit for children with cancer was inaugurated at the Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama today (January 2).

This is the first and only such facility in a government hospital in Sri Lanka.

The unit was established with financial support from the Ruhunu Maha Kataragama Devalaya and labor contributions from the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF).

Key attendees at the inauguration included Health Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, Secretary of the Ministry of Health Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Air Force Commander Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa and Basnayake Nilame of Kataragama Devalaya Dishan Gunasekara.

The project was initiated in response to the growing demand for treatment space at the hospital.

In 2023, the Kataragama Devalaya pledged funds for the project, which initially aimed to build a three-story ward complex. However, with the support of the Air Force, the project expanded to a four-story complex, completed and opened in 2024.

The transplant unit is located on the third and fourth floors of the complex, offering advanced treatment for children with cancer.

Air Force Commander Air Marshal Rajapaksa committed to ensuring the facility’s long-term maintenance.