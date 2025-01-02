Sri Lanka Police launch e-Traffic app to enhance road safety

Posted by Editor on January 2, 2025 - 12:58 pm

The Sri Lanka Police officially launched the e-Traffic mobile application on January 1, 2025, as part of efforts to reduce traffic violations and improve road safety under the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative.

The app was introduced at a ceremony held at the Police Headquarters, presided over by Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Attorney-at-Law Priyantha Weerasooriya.

The e-Traffic app allows citizens to report traffic violations, criminal activities, and environmental damage in real time.

Users can easily upload photos or videos using the app’s Camera and Video features, which are then sent directly to the Police Headquarters for swift action.

Traffic officers stationed at 607 police stations across Sri Lanka will handle complaints submitted via the app, ensuring prompt responses.

Additionally, the progress of investigations will be monitored to ensure transparency and effectiveness.

The app is available for download through the E-services section of the official Sri Lanka Police website, www.police.lk.

This new tool is designed to streamline the reporting process, empower citizens, and enhance public safety.