Sri Lanka’s Labour Ministry launches WhatsApp hotline for swift assistance

Posted by Editor on January 2, 2025 - 5:46 pm

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Labour has introduced a new WhatsApp number to streamline its services and enable the public to submit requests more efficiently.

The new WhatsApp number is 0707227877.

This initiative aims to expedite the relief and interventions expected by the public from both the Ministry of Labour and the Department of Labour.

Additionally, it seeks to provide swift responses to employment-related issues faced by private and semi-government employees.