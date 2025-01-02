J. R. P. Suriyapperuma passes away
January 2, 2025
Former Member of Parliament J. R. P. Suriyapperuma passed away at the age of 96.
He previously served as the chief organizer of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) for the Dedigama electorate in the Kegalle District.
