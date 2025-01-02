Jan 02 2025 January 2, 2025 January 2, 2025 NoComment

J. R. P. Suriyapperuma passes away

Posted by Editor on January 2, 2025

J. R. P. Suriyapperuma

Former Member of Parliament J. R. P. Suriyapperuma passed away at the age of 96.

He previously served as the chief organizer of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) for the Dedigama electorate in the Kegalle District.

