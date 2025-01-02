Ruwan Wanigasooriya assumes duties as Chief of National Intelligence

Posted by Editor on January 2, 2025 - 9:37 am

The newly appointed Chief of National Intelligence, Major General Ruwan Wanigasooriya (Retd), received his letter of appointment from Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), yesterday (January 1).

Subsequently, Maj. Gen. Wanigasooriya (Retd) assumed duties in his new role at the Defence Ministry in Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte.

He has been appointed to the position of Chief of National Intelligence, which became vacant following the retirement of Major General Ruwan Kulatunga, the previous Chief of National Intelligence.