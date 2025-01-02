Ruwan Wanigasooriya assumes duties as Chief of National Intelligence
Posted by Editor on January 2, 2025 - 9:37 am
The newly appointed Chief of National Intelligence, Major General Ruwan Wanigasooriya (Retd), received his letter of appointment from Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), yesterday (January 1).
Subsequently, Maj. Gen. Wanigasooriya (Retd) assumed duties in his new role at the Defence Ministry in Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte.
He has been appointed to the position of Chief of National Intelligence, which became vacant following the retirement of Major General Ruwan Kulatunga, the previous Chief of National Intelligence.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- First Bone Marrow transplant unit for children opens at Apeksha Hospital January 2, 2025
- Falling tree branch in Matara Prison claims inmate’s life, injures 11 January 2, 2025
- Ruwan Wanigasooriya assumes duties as Chief of National Intelligence January 2, 2025
- Sri Lanka Trade Minister pushes for lower prices on local tires and import restrictions January 1, 2025
- Sri Lanka Exams Department issues final decision on 2024 Scholarship exam paper leak January 1, 2025