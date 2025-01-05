Sri Lanka Police launch traffic operations under Clean Sri Lanka program

Posted by Editor on January 5, 2025 - 7:00 pm

The Sri Lanka Police have introduced two traffic operations aimed at reducing road accidents and alleviating traffic congestion, in line with the national “Clean Sri Lanka” program.

These measures, implemented as a two-week pilot project from January 4 to 19, 2025, are designed to raise awareness among motorists and the general public.

The first operation targets vehicles with unauthorized modifications that contribute to accidents and road hazards. These include additional flashing lights of various colors, loud horns, noisy silencers and other illegal alterations.

During the pilot phase, police officers will focus on educating drivers by issuing warnings and instructing them to remove such unauthorized parts. Vehicle owners have been granted a grace period until January 19, 2025, to comply.

The second operation involves deploying plainclothes police officers to identify traffic violations committed by public transport bus drivers. These officers will monitor buses and enforce traffic laws against offenders.

The police emphasized that these initiatives aim to promote responsible driving and enhance public safety.

While the pilot phase prioritizes education and warnings, plans are in place to extend these operations, with stricter enforcement of laws against illegal vehicle modifications and continued surveillance of public transport through undercover officers.