CBSL extends suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited by six months

Posted by Editor on January 5, 2025 - 7:14 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has announced the extension of the suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) from conducting the business and activities of a Primary Dealer for a further period of six months.

The suspension, effective from 4:30 PM on January 5, 2025, was made under the regulations of the Registered Stocks and Securities Ordinance and the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance. This decision aims to facilitate the continuation of ongoing investigations into PTL’s activities.

PTL has been under scrutiny for its alleged involvement in irregularities and misconduct within the government securities market. The CBSL’s move is intended to safeguard public confidence and ensure market stability.