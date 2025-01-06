PM Harini Amarasuriya addresses challenges faced by Sri Lanka’s State Universities
A meeting between the Vice-Chancellors of state universities and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya was held on January 4, 2025, at the University Grants Commission (UGC).
During the discussion, the Prime Minister’s attention was drawn to various issues affecting universities, including administrative challenges, vacancies in academic and non-academic staff, student accommodation problems, and the need to streamline the process of providing student allowances.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Madura Seneviratne, Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education Nalaka Kaluwewa, UGC Chairman Professor Kapila Seneviratne, and the Vice-Chancellors of all state universities.
