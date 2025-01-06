Sri Lanka to revive Thriposha company for national nutrition

Health and Media Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa announced on January 5, 2025 that the Sri Lanka Government will modernise and develop the Thriposha Company in Kandana as a state-owned enterprise to fulfill the nutritional needs of the nation.

The decision was disclosed during a discussion on January 4, 2025 with officials to review the current status and future plans of the company, which operates under the Health and Media Ministry.

Minister Jayatissa criticized previous administrations for failing to implement effective strategies to maximize the benefits of this essential national enterprise.

He affirmed the Government’s commitment to reviving the Thriposha Company, reversing prior plans to shut it down, and positioning it as a key institution in addressing the nutritional needs of Sri Lankans.

During his visit, the Minister inspected the company’s operations, including raw material storage, production processes, machinery, packaging, quality management, and new product development.

He held discussions with the board of directors, management, and staff, focusing on operational challenges, production capacity, and future development plans.

Dr. Jayatissa emphasized integrating local maize and soybean farmers into the company’s supply chain through a continuous purchasing mechanism.

He highlighted the need for a streamlined distribution system and called on the Health Ministry to create an efficient plan to improve the deteriorating supply chain.

The Minister underscored that instead of discontinuing the Thriposha Company, the Government aims to transform it into a profitable and sustainable enterprise through a structured development plan prioritizing public welfare and nutrition.

In a notable financial move, Rs. 11 million from the company’s profits of Rs. 165 million for the 2023 financial year, over 30% of its earnings were handed over to the Finance Ministry. The cheque was presented by Dr. Jayatissa to State Enterprises Department Deputy Director N.J. Pathirana.

The event was attended by MP Stephanie Fernando, Health Services Director General Dr. Asela Gunawardena, Thriposha Company Chairman Deepthi Kularatne, members of the board of directors, ministry officials, and company staff representatives.