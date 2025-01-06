Manusha’s brother Thisara further remanded in Rs. 3 Million job scam

Thisara Iroshana Nanayakkara, the brother of former Minister of Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara, has been further remanded until January 17, 2025, by the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court.

The order was issued by Gampaha Magistrate Silani Perera.

Thisara Nanayakkara was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the Bibile area on December 28, 2024, in connection with defrauding approximately Rs. 3 million from several individuals by promising them employment opportunities in Finland.

He was then produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court, where he was remanded until today (January 6, 2025).

Further investigations are underway to determine whether other individuals were involved in the scheme.

However, Thisara Iroshana Nanayakkara was not present in court today.