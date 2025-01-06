Cardinal Ranjith calls for immediate constitutional reforms

The Archbishop of Colombo, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, has emphasized the urgent need for a new Constitution to promote national unity, ensure democratic governance, and address corruption.

Speaking after a meeting with the Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, on January 5, 2025, the Cardinal stressed that the Sri Lankan government must initiate the process of constitutional reforms immediately, without waiting until the end of its term.

Cardinal Ranjith highlighted the importance of establishing a robust mechanism to investigate corruption that undermines democracy and called for comprehensive inquiries into unresolved issues, including the Easter Sunday attack.

“It is crucial to uncover the truth about who was responsible, why it happened, and who assisted in the attack,” he stated, adding that similar incidents, such as murders and disappearances, have not been adequately investigated in Sri Lanka.

The Speaker, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, expressed his full commitment to supporting constitutional reforms and reiterated the need to address the flaws in the current Constitution.