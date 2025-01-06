Salochana Gamage further remanded in Rs. 9 Million bribery case

Posted by Editor on January 6, 2025 - 1:00 pm

Two suspects, including a former member of the Western Provincial Council, Salochana Gamage, who were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe, have been further remanded until January 17, 2025, by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali.

The Chief Magistrate announced that the order on the bail request for the two suspects would be pronounced on the next hearing date.

Salochana Gamage and another businessman, Dushantha Dinesh Ratnayake, were arrested in Pitakotte by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 9 million.

