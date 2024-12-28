Salochana Gamage arrested by CIABOC in Rs. 9 million bribery case

Posted by Editor on December 28, 2024 - 11:21 am

A former member of the Western Provincial Council, Salochana Gamage, and a businessman have been arrested in the Pita Kotte area for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 9 million.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) stated that the arrest was made based on a complaint lodged by a resident of the Madiwela area in Kotte.

The suspects were apprehended while accepting the bribe from another businessman, reportedly under the pretense of expediting compensation for a piece of land.

The land, located on Torrington Avenue, belonged to a relative of the complainant and had been acquired by the Urban Development Authority (UDA).

CIABOC has confirmed that the bribe was solicited as part of an assurance to hasten the compensation process for the said land.

UPDATE – 1:45 PM:

The Hulftsdorp Additional Magistrate has ordered that the two individuals, including former Western Provincial Council member Sulochana Gamage, be remanded in custody until January 6, 2025.