NMRA suspends 60 pharmacy licenses over regulatory breaches

Posted by Editor on December 28, 2024 - 11:03 am

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) has temporarily suspended the licenses of 60 pharmacies in Sri Lanka over the past five months.

NMRA CEO Dr. Saveen Semage stated that the decision was made because these pharmacies lacked a licensed pharmacist to oversee their operations.

He emphasized that the NMRA is actively working to ensure all regulatory requirements are met before issuing licenses.