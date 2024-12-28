NMRA suspends 60 pharmacy licenses over regulatory breaches
Posted by Editor on December 28, 2024 - 11:03 am
The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) has temporarily suspended the licenses of 60 pharmacies in Sri Lanka over the past five months.
NMRA CEO Dr. Saveen Semage stated that the decision was made because these pharmacies lacked a licensed pharmacist to oversee their operations.
He emphasized that the NMRA is actively working to ensure all regulatory requirements are met before issuing licenses.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka President leads discussion on strengthening airport security and combating corruption December 28, 2024
- CAA imposes new maximum retail prices for canned fish effective today December 28, 2024
- Ex-Minister Manusha’s brother arrested in Rs. 3 million job scam December 28, 2024
- Mahinda Rajapaksa’s security chief Neville and son Yoshitha summoned to CID December 28, 2024
- Salochana Gamage arrested by CIABOC in Rs. 9 million bribery case December 28, 2024