Sri Lanka imports 72,000 metric tonnes of rice to address market scarcity

Posted by Editor on December 28, 2024 - 10:42 am

Sri Lanka Customs has reported that 72,000 metric tonnes of rice were imported into the country as of yesterday morning (December 27).

This was part of the measures taken by the Government to address the rice shortage in the market.

According to the Customs Media Division, all 72,000 metric tonnes of imported rice have been cleared through Customs.

The imported stock includes Kekulu and Nadu rice, with 32,000 metric tonnes being Kekulu rice and 40,000 metric tonnes being Nadu rice.

The Government has also extended the rice import permit until January 10, 2025, paving the way for additional rice shipments to arrive in the coming days.