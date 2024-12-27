Public oral feedback on Sri Lanka’s electricity tariff amendments starts today

Gathering oral comments from the general public on the proposed amendments to electricity tariffs in Sri Lanka will begin today (December 27).

Written submissions on the proposal have been accepted since December 17, 2024, and oral comments will continue to be taken until January 10, 2025, covering all provinces in Sri Lanka, according to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

The first session will take place in the Central Province.

There is also an option to register with the PUCSL to provide input on the proposed tariff changes.

After gathering both oral and written feedback, the final report will be presented on January 17, 2025, according to the PUCSL.