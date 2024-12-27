Public oral feedback on Sri Lanka’s electricity tariff amendments starts today
Gathering oral comments from the general public on the proposed amendments to electricity tariffs in Sri Lanka will begin today (December 27).
Written submissions on the proposal have been accepted since December 17, 2024, and oral comments will continue to be taken until January 10, 2025, covering all provinces in Sri Lanka, according to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).
The first session will take place in the Central Province.
There is also an option to register with the PUCSL to provide input on the proposed tariff changes.
After gathering both oral and written feedback, the final report will be presented on January 17, 2025, according to the PUCSL.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Public oral feedback on Sri Lanka’s electricity tariff amendments starts today December 27, 2024
- Sri Lanka launches program to digitize all Government payments December 27, 2024
- Sri Lankan woman dies after emergency plane landing in Erbil December 27, 2024
- Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh dies at 92 December 26, 2024
- Sri Lanka welcomes 2 millionth tourist, marking historic milestone December 26, 2024