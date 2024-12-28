Mahinda Rajapaksa’s security chief Neville and son Yoshitha summoned to CID

Posted by Editor on December 28, 2024 - 11:51 am

Major Neville Wanniarachchi, the Chief Security Officer of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, provided a four-hour statement to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday (December 27).

This was in connection with an investigation related to the alleged accumulation of illicit assets.

He arrived at the CID yesterday morning at 9:30 AM and left around 1:30 PM.

Although he had previously been summoned on two occasions to appear before the CID, he had not attended on those occasions.

Meanwhile, Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has also been summoned to appear before the CID on January 3, 2025.

This is regarding an ongoing investigation into an incident related to the accumulation of illicit assets.