Ex-Minister Manusha’s brother arrested in Rs. 3 million job scam

Posted by Editor on December 28, 2024 - 5:28 pm

The brother of former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara, Thisara Iroshana Nanayakkara, has been arrested by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the Bibile area.

Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga confirmed that the arrest was made in connection with a complaint related to alleged financial fraud.

The suspect has reportedly defrauded around Rs. 3 million from individuals by promising them employment opportunities in Finland.

It is further reported that the job racket occurred during Manusha Nanayakkara’s tenure as the Minister of Labor and Foreign Employment.

A senior official from the CID stated that the suspect is currently being brought to Colombo and will be produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court.