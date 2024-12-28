CAA imposes new maximum retail prices for canned fish effective today
The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has announced new maximum retail prices for specific types of canned fish, effective today (December 28), as stipulated in an Extraordinary Gazette notification.
Under Section 20(5) of the Act, this directive prohibits local manufacturers, packers, distributors, and traders from selling, exposing, or offering canned fish for sale at prices exceeding the stipulated rates. The CAA has emphasized that these maximum retail prices, listed in the gazette, are now in force to ensure compliance and consumer protection.
The types of canned fish and their maximum retail prices (MRP) are as follows:
- Tuna (Katsuwonus pelamis, Auxis rochei, Euthynnus affinis, Auxis thazard)
- 425g (Net Weight) / 280g (Drained Weight): Rs. 380 per can
- Mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber japonicus, Scomber australasicus)
- 155g (Net Weight) / 105g (Drained Weight): Rs. 180 per can
- 425g (Net Weight) / 280g (Drained Weight): Rs. 420 per can
- Jack Mackerel (Linna – Decapterus russelli)
- 425g (Net Weight) / 280g (Drained Weight): Rs. 560 per can
