CAA imposes new maximum retail prices for canned fish effective today

Posted by Editor on December 28, 2024 - 6:06 pm

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has announced new maximum retail prices for specific types of canned fish, effective today (December 28), as stipulated in an Extraordinary Gazette notification.

Under Section 20(5) of the Act, this directive prohibits local manufacturers, packers, distributors, and traders from selling, exposing, or offering canned fish for sale at prices exceeding the stipulated rates. The CAA has emphasized that these maximum retail prices, listed in the gazette, are now in force to ensure compliance and consumer protection.

The types of canned fish and their maximum retail prices (MRP) are as follows: