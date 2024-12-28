Sri Lanka President leads discussion on strengthening airport security and combating corruption

A key discussion was held today (December 28) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo with the heads of Sri Lanka’s Department of Immigration and Emigration, Sri Lanka Customs, and Airport and Aviation Services.

The meeting focused on addressing critical issues such as the prevention of illegal items, including narcotics, from entering the country, tackling corruption, fraud and irregularities within airport and customs operations and stopping individuals from leaving the country illegally.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized the need for stronger security measures, directing the establishment of an integrated camera system and a centralized monitoring center to cover all three institutions.

He also called for the replacement of existing scanning machines with advanced scanning technology to prevent smuggling activities.

In addition, the President stressed the importance of improving public perception of Sri Lanka Customs, urging immediate actions to enforce strict discipline and legal measures within the department.

The meeting was attended by key government officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath; Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala; Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake; Director General of Customs Sarath Nonis; Controller General (Acting) of Immigration and Emigration B.M.D. Nilusha Balasuriya; Director General (National Budget) of the Ministry of Finance Jude Nilukshan; and Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services Air Chief Marshal Harsha Abeywickrama.