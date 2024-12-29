Sri Lanka Defence Secretary highlights modernization and efficiency at Navy passing out parade

Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), emphasized the government’s commitment to modernizing the nation’s defence forces with advanced technologies and equipment.

He made these remarks as the Chief Guest at the Navy Passing Out Parade (POP) held at the Naval and Maritime Academy (NMA) in Trincomalee on Saturday evening.

The Defence Secretary stated that the armed forces would remain focused on their primary military role of defending the country. He also announced plans for a review of the armed forces’ structure to ensure optimal resource utilization and enhance operational efficiency. This will involve targeted recruitment, prioritizing quality over quantity in personnel selection.

Highlighting the sacrifices of war heroes, he said, “The war heroes deserve our honour and respect for today, tomorrow, and always for the supreme sacrifices they have made to give us a better future.”

Upon arrival at the NMA, the Defence Secretary was received by Navy Commander Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera and NMA Commandant Commodore R. Joseph. He was then accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour as per naval traditions.

The event marked the commissioning of 16 cadets from the 38th and 39th General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) Intakes and 13 Service Entry candidates from the 1/2023 Service Entry Intake. Outstanding officers were recognized with awards presented by the Defence Secretary.

The ceremony was attended by Chairperson of the Ministry of Defence Seva Vanitha Unit, Dr. (Mrs.) Ruvini Rasika Perera, senior state officials, military and police officers, foreign Defence Advisors, religious dignitaries, and relatives of the passing-out officers.

The NMA, located in the eastern port city of Trincomalee, serves as the Navy’s premier training and educational institution.